Actor And Comedian Omar Gooding Will Perform In Hampton To Support HBCU Scholarships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Actor-comedian Omar Gooding will perform live in Hampton on September 26th in support of the Black Arts Foundation, providing scholarships to HBCU students.

HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Actor-comedian Omar Gooding will perform live on Thursday, September 26th 2024 at The Event Center of Hampton, Thursday, September 26th as the headliner for“Quality Comedy in Hampton”. Gooding is best known for appearing in hit television shows such as Deadwood, Unsolved: The Murders of and the Notorious B.I.G., Family Time, Barbershop, Hangin' With Mr. Cooper, Playmakers, Smart Guy, and Wild & Crazy Kids. He received critical acclaim for his role as Sweetpea in the Paramount feature film Baby Boy directed by the late John Singleton.Quality Comedy in Hampton is presented by the Black Arts Foundation (BAF) in collaboration with Quincy Carr, Inc. BAF is a Virginia-based non-profit 501c3 whose mission is to establish forums that showcase emerging Artists of Color, to provide educational and professional development opportunities, and to advocate for the visibility and success of Black artists. The Virginia Black Film Festival (held earlier this year) was the first initiative of the BAF. Proceeds from the Quality Comedy in Hampton event will support a $50,000 Scholarship Endowment Fund founded by BAF for the Hampton University School of Liberal Arts & Education (SLAE) to benefit students in the Arts.Quality Comedy in Hampton host and television personality Quincy Carr is known for his quick wit and signature“clean” comedic style. A well-known touring comedian, Carr is the host of television program Living 757 as well as the originator of the ongoing Quality Comedy Series. Quality Comedy in Hampton will also feature performances by comedians F. William Samuel and Catash, with music provided by DJ Bobby D and a special invocation by Hampton University professor and filmmaker Rel Dowdell.Tickets for the event are available at Eventbrite, Ticketfalcon, and BlackArtsFoundation

Bryan Thompson

Black Arts Foundation

+1 757-713-0627

email us here

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.