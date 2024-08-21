Search For Missing Kerala Driver Awaits Court Decision As District Administration Submits Report To K'taka HC

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The court's decision will play a crucial role in the search operation for Arjun, a lorry driver who went missing in a landslide in Shirur, Karnataka. The future of the search operation hinges on the Chief Justice's bench decision and the district administration has submitted a report to the Karnataka High Court, detailing the current status of the operation.

In its report, the district administration informed the court that a preliminary investigation using a dredger was conducted, followed by a hydrographic survey in the Gangavali river. The survey aimed to assess the river's flow and depth to determine the feasibility of transporting the dredger from Goa. The Goa port department confirmed that the dredger can be transported by a tugboat, and a route has been prepared for this purpose.

The district administration will inform the court that transporting the dredger by tugboat will incur a cost of Rs 96 lakh. To this end, the district collector has sought approval from the chief minister to allocate funds from either the chief minister's disaster relief fund or the disaster management fund.

