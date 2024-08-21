Mahindra Thar Roxx: 5 Game-Changing Features Setting New Standards

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The most anticipated SUV, the Mahindra Thar Roxx, has finally made its debut. The 5-door SUV has the capability of a no-nonsense off-roader with all the modern convenience and safety features. A look at the Thar Roxx's features that set it apart from its ladder-on-frame competitors, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the Force Gurkha.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, the most awaited SUV, has finally made an appearance. With all the latest safety and convenience features, the 5-door SUV can handle rough terrain like a pro. It could ultimately cannibalise the Scorpio N, the company's best-selling model-especially the Classic model. We examine the features of the Thar Roxx that differentiate it from the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the Force Gurkha, two rival ladder-on-frame vehicles.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Engine options

In its class, the Thar is still the sole SUV with both petrol and diesel engines. Mahindra is offering a wide range of engine options because it believes the Thar Roxx would be the best SUV on the Indian market. There are two engine options for the Thar Roxx: a 2-liter petrol engine and a 2.2-liter diesel engine, each with two distinct power outputs. The standard petrol engine has a 6-speed manual transmission and produces 159.5 horsepower and 330 Nm. The more powerful petrol version produces 380 Nm and 174 horsepower and comes with a 6-speed automatic torque converter.

Both a 6-speed automatic torque converter and a 6-speed manual are available on the less expensive diesel variant. This engine generates 330 Nm and 150 horsepower. The top-of-the-line diesel engine generates 172.4 horsepower and 370 Nm and is only offered with an automatic gearbox.

The 1.5-liter, 103-bhp petrol engine trim level that comes standard with the Jimny has 134.2 Nm of torque and a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic torque converter. The Gurkha features a 2.5-liter diesel engine that produces 320 Nm of torque and 138 horsepower. It is exclusively available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Gurkha is offered in three-and five-door incarnations, just like the Thar.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Drivetrains

The only ladder-on frame-based SUV with choices for both off-roading tracks and urban environments is the Thar Roxx. Both four-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive variants of the new five-door SUV are offered. It's important to note that the Roxx four-wheel-drive option is limited to diesel, unlike the three-door Thar. However, the Jimny and Gurkha, the competitors, do not come with a two-wheel-drive variant.



Mahindra Thar Roxx: Level 2 ADAS

The Jimny and Gurkha lack Level 2 ADAS, a feature that elevates the safety features of the Thar Roxx to a new level. Mahindra has equipped the Thar Roxx with 10 capabilities, including traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking for cyclists, pedestrians, and cars, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and more. After the XUV700 and 3X0, the Thar Roxx is now the third car in the Mahindra series to include an ADAS system.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Electronic Locking Differential

The Thar Roxx is the first car made by an Indian OEM with an electronic locking differential as standard equipment. By ensuring that the Thar Roxx has the exact traction needed for all four wheels, this innovation minimises wheelspin. This increases the SUV's ability to manage and escape a variety of difficult and harsh driving situations.



Mahindra Thar Roxx: Additional features

As previously mentioned, the Thar Rox is a contemporary SUV with premium technology and features not found in this class, such as a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, multiple drive modes, a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, twin 10.25-inch digital displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, a 9-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, and more.