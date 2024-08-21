Haryana Elections 2024: Vinesh Phogat Vs Babita? Speculation Grows Over Olympian's Political Debut

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Speculation is mounting over whether ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat will step into the arena, potentially contesting against her cousin, Commonwealth Games medalist Babita Phogat, in the upcoming Haryana Assembly 2024. According to a report by news agency IANS, sources close to Vinesh indicate that she may be considering a run for office, despite her previous disinterest in active politics.

Vinesh, who recently returned from Paris after narrowly missing a shot at an Olympic medal due to a minor weight issue, was warmly welcomed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport by Congress MP Deepinder Hooda and members of his family.

One-year-old bites snake to death in Bihar's Gaya, leaves doctors and family stunned

This has fueled rumors that the Congress party may be courting her for a political role, especially given her involvement in protests against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.

Although Vinesh has not confirmed any political ambitions, reports suggest that several political parties are encouraging her to enter the fray. A source close to the Phogat family told IANS, "Yes, why not? It's likely that in the Haryana Assembly, you could see Vinesh Phogat vs Babita Phogat and Bajrang Punia vs Yogeshwar Dutt. Some political parties are trying to convince her."

The buzz surrounding Vinesh's potential political debut comes just days after the Election Commission of India announced that Haryana will hold its Assembly elections in a single phase on October 1.

Kolkata rape-murder: Is CBI preparing for a polygraph test on ex-RG Kar Principal?