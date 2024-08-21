Angry Young Men: Salim Khan Asked His Children To Show Same Respect To Helen As Their Mother Salma Khan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Video's docu-series 'Angry Young Men' offers an intimate look into the lives of the iconic screenwriting duo Salim-Javed. In one of the episodes, veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan opens up about his relationship with Helen while still being married to Salma Khan. He also discussed how he informed his children-Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, Arpita, and Alvira-about Helen's place in their lives.

In the third episode, Salim Khan and Helen reflect on their love story. The two first met on the set of their 'Kabli Khan,' where Helen played the lead, and Salim had a villainous role. Helen recalled how she couldn't envision Salim in a villain's role. They didn't converse much then, but their connection grew stronger on the sets of the 1978 blockbuster 'Don,' penned by Salim-Javed and starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Salim Khan shared that his feelings for Helen deepened during the making of 'Don.' He mentioned how, after the day's shooting, Helen would visit, and they would share a drink before she left. When asked about how he fell in love, Salim explained that one would understand if they have ever been in love themselves.

Arbaaz Khan, Salim's son, noted how his mother, Salma Khan, never spoke ill of their father despite the challenges. Arbaaz remarked that his mother never encouraged them to think negatively about their father. She had her own struggles but never tried to influence their opinions of him.

Salim Khan was particular about how his children should treat Helen, insisting they address her as 'Helen Aunty' and give her the same respect as their mother. He recalled discussing with his children that they might not understand it then but would eventually come to realize it. He expressed his love for Helen Aunty and emphasized that while they might not love her as much as their mother, he expected them to respect her equally.

Arbaaz and his siblings followed their father's wishes, continuing to call her 'Helen Aunty' even though she is now an integral part of their family. Arbaaz added that she is a part of their lives, and more than them, his mother ensures she is included in everything.

Helen expressed her gratitude for the love and respect she receives from Salim and Salma's children, stating that while they don't have to care for her or love her, the respect and affection they show her are incredible.

Salim Khan married Helen in 1981. He later revealed on his son Arbaaz's chat show that Salma Khan was the first to accept Helen, which eventually led to a harmonious living arrangement for the entire family.