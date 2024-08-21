India's Olympic Star Manu Bhaker Dances To The Tune Of 'Kala Chasma' (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India's Olympic star Manu Bhaker was recently seen dancing with students during an event in Tamil Nadu. In a going on the internet, the double-bronze-medalist from Paris 2024, can been seen enjoying the famous song "Kala Chasma" with school children during launch of Velammal's Vision for Olympic medal 2032 in Chennai.



The 22-year-old shooter created history at Paris 2024 by winning two bronze medals, in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event.

She became the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Games.



“My journey, coming from the Tokyo Olympics, it was very difficult for me to be confident again. I was world number two, but I did not do good in it,” Manu said after being felicitated by the Velammal Nexus School in Chennai.

“I know the taste of losing and then winning. It's the beauty of sports. One competition you lose, and you can win the other. But, it would only happen if you put in hard work,” she added.

“To achieve the goal, we must put in a lot of hard work and effort. It doesn't always start with aiming for something big, you also have to work to achieve it. If you can dream big, you can achieve big. So, always start by dreaming big."

“I always tell myself that no matter if I win or lose in any competition, I'll always be very confident and hold myself high and together, and be very confident. We have many career options. You don't have to become a doctor or an engineer. Sports life is a beautiful life. From financial support to any kind of it, you get everything in sports,” Manu Bhaker said.

