Nedumangad Vinod Murder Case: Prime Accused Sentenced To Death, 3 Get Life Imprisonment

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant verdict, the Thiruvananthapuram Additional District Sessions Court has sentenced the prime accused, Unni, to death in the Nedumangad Vinod murder case. Three other accused, Sharath Kumar, Rajith Babu, and Kannan, have been sentenced to life imprisonment with two other accused in the case acquitted. The court observed that Unni, a native of Paravur, has been involved in several criminal cases in the past and releasing him from jail would pose a threat to society.

The case dates back to the murder of Vinod, who was attacked by a group of drunk men while visiting his friend admitted at a private hospital in Nedumangad. The accused were bloody and When Vinod asked the accused about it, they stabbed him with a knife. Vinod's friends who were with him at the time also suffered injuries.



The verdict brings closure to the family of Vinod, and the court has sent a strong message that such heinous crimes will not be tolerated.



