Who Is Akshay Shinde? Accused Arrested In Badlapur Sexual Assault Case Of Two 4-Year-Old Girls

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Badlapur sexual assault: An individual has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district. The person arrested has been identified as Akshay Shinde, who is a cleaner of a local school, reports by ABP LIVE.

According to the report, the 24-year-old, Akshay Shinde, is a sweeper and was employed by the school through a cleaning company on a contract basis on August 1.

In a latest development in the case, the court has extended the police custody of the suspect until August 26, according to a PTI report. This morning, the accused was presented before a magistrate in Kalyan, within the district, under strict police security.



The police had arrested the alleged accused on August 17. As per the complaint, he abused two kindergarten girls in the toilet of the school.

Massive protest in Badlapur

A massive protest broke out on Tuesday when parents of the affected schoolchildren and local residents blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station and vandalised a nearby school building. The demonstration was organised to express outrage over the incident and to call for severe punishment for the accused.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam will be the special public prosecutor in the Badlapur sexual assault case. He also assured that the trial in case the case would be held at a Fast Track court. On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered a high-level probe into the case and has said a Special Investigation Team(SIT) will be formed.

Yesterday, the protest led to the diversion of several long distance trains, including the Mumbai-Surat Vande Bharat, Pune Duronto, and other key trains. Local train services on the Ambarnath and Karjat routes were also affected due to the protests. Earlier on Tuesday, the state government also ordered suspension of three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the sexual abuse of the two girls.

Internet suspended in Badlapur

Internet services in Badlapur town have been suspended in the wake of the protest and violence while the schools also remained shut today. On Tuesday, at least 25 police officers were injured due to stone-pelting at the railway station and other locations. In response to the unrest, authorities have arrested 72 individuals connected to the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies)