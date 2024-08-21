Bharat Bandh Today: Akhilesh Yadav Extends Support, Calls 'Mass Movement To Protect Reservation A Positive Effort'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav voiced his support for the ongoing 'Bharat Bandh' today i.e. on August 21 and said that“mass movement to protect reservations is a positive effort.” He also said that peaceful movement is a right of the citizens.

The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has called for a Bharat Bandh today, August 21, 2024 in response to the Supreme Court's recent ruling on reservations for SC/ST people.

Bharat Bandh 2024 Live Updates

Taking to X, the SP chief wrote, "The mass movement to protect reservations is a positive effort. It will instil new consciousness among the exploited and deprived and will prove to be a shield of people's power against any kind of tampering with reservation. Peaceful movement is a democratic right," the SP chief said in a post on X.

| Bharat Bandh: Why is a nationwide protest being held tomorrow and who called it?

He added ,“Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had already warned that the Constitution will only work if the intentions of those implementing it are correct. When the governments in power will tamper with the Constitution and the rights given by it through fraud, scams and scandals, then the public will have to take to the streets. Public movements put a check on unbridled government.”

Why is the Bandh called?

The Bharat Bandh is observed to protest against the Supreme Court ruling that permits sub-classification within reservation categories for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

| Bharat Bandh 2024: Everything you need to know about nationwide protest today

Earlier this month, the top court ruled that states must identify 'creamy layer' in the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) and exclude them from quota benefits. The Supreme Court also ruled by a majority judgment that sub-classification within the SC and STs reservation is permissible, overruling the earlier order in the EV Chinnaiah matter that sub-classification was not permissible as SC/STs form“homogenous classes”.

The 'creamy layer' within castes and tribes are a category of persons within reserved categories – scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in this case – that are economically and socially advanced.

(With inputs from agencies)