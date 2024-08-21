Tripura Floods: CM Saha Requests Centre To Dispatch Additional NDRF Teams, Schools Shut For 2 Days. 10 Key Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tripura CM Manik Saha has requested Home Amit Shah to dispatch additional NDRF teams to support to support response efforts due to heavy rains, flood, landslide in the state. Amid the heavy rains, the state has also announced closure of all throughout the state to remain closed till August 22.

Bharat Bandh 2024 Live Updates

Taking to X, the CM informed,“Spoke to Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri@AmitShah Ji and briefed him on the current situation arising out of severe flood situation. I also requested to despatch additional NDRF teams to support our response efforts.

The Chief Minister added, "Hon'ble Home Minister assured me of all possible support during this crisis. I am grateful to him for providing all possible support to us at this hour.”

| Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy showers in 7 states

In another twee t, he added,“In the last two days, heavy rains have caused flooding in various districts of the state. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations with highest priority. The state government is regularly informing the central government about the flood situation. It was initially reported that apart from the destruction of houses, livestock, roads, electricity and agricultural crops were also damaged.”

| NCR records longest spell in 13 years as IMD predicts more downpours Schools to remain shut for 2 days

The Tripura State government has also announced the closure of all schools like Govt., Govt. Aided schools, Privately managed schools, schools under TTAADC, Madrasas etc throughout the state shall remain closed on August 21 and 22 owing to present weather conditions like heavy rainfall, flood, landslide etc in the state.

| Sikkim news: Massive landslide damages hydroelectric project, houses evacuated

In a tweet, the CM said ,“Due to the current situation and heavy rainfall, the government has declared a two-day closure for all schools on August 21st and 22nd. Additionally, all colleges will remain closed on August 21st. All students, teachers, and staff are requested to stay safe and follow the instructions.”

Tripura weather update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Tripura will continue to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall and an orange alert has been issued till August 24.

As per the latest IMD update , the weather department has predicted moderate Rain with thunderstorm, lightning at most places over Dhalai, Gomati, Khowai, Sipahijala, South & West Tripura in next three hours.