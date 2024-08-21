Top 10 Most Popular Indians On Instagram: From PM Modi, Virat Kohli To Shraddha Kapoor

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The list of the ten most popular Indians on Instagram includes eminent personalities like Prime Narendra Modi , Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, etc. Recently, there was a significant reshuffle in the list of most followed Indians on Instagram when Shraddha Kapoor 's followers number surpassed that of PM Modi, making her the third most-followed Indian on the Meta-owned platform. Also Read | Indian version of Greta Thunberg: Shraddha Kapoor trolled for buying luxury car Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her movie Stree-2. The Rajkumar Rao starrer horror comedy is receiving positive reviews and is doing wonders at the Box Office. The Bollywood actor has 91.4 million Instagram followers, meanwhile PM Modi has 91.3 million followers. Despite the change, PM Modi remains the most popular global leader on X, formerly Twitter. Also Read | Asics signs actor Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassador Top 10 most popular Indians on Instagram Here is the list of top 10 popular Indians on Instagram

Instagram celebrities Followers Virat Kohli 271 million

Priyanka Chopra 91.8 million Shraddha Kapoor 91.5 million Prime Minister Narendra Modi 91.3 million Alia Bhatt 85.1 million Katrina Kaif 80.4 million Deepika Padukone 79.8 million Neha Kakkar 78.7 million Urvashi Rautela 73 million

With the immense success of Stree-2, Shraddha Kapoor is now the third most-followed Indian on the social media platform. Meanwhile, star cricketer Virat Kohli continues to top the list with 271 million followers. Priyanka Chopra ranks second on the list with 91.81 million followers.

Akin to Instagram, PM Modi enjoys huge follower base on social media platform X. PM Modi's follower base is way more than other world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed and Pop Frances. As on 21 August, the office of the Prime Minister (PMO) has around 56.6 million followers on X.



Sharaddha Kapoor receives applaud for Stree-2

The horror comedy, Stree 2 ,

has been directed by Amar Kaushik and has been produced by Maddock Films. Stree 2 released in theatres on August 15. The movie starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor is a sequel of 2018's Stree and is inching closer to ₹300 crore global collection mark.

The movie is receiving applaud for its powerful story line, the stupendous performance of the actors and compelling storyline and rooted content.

"Stree 2", which has music by Sachin-Jigar, is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror comedy universe that also includes titles like "Bhediya" and "Munjya".