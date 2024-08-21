Maha Vikas Aghadi Calls For Maharashtra Bandh On August 24 In Protest Against Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid growing anger over Badlapur sexual assault on two girl students of the kindergarten at a school, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday called for a 'Maharashtra bandh' on August 24.

The decision was taken during the MVA allies meeting in Mumbai which was attended by leaders from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) headed by Sharad Pawar attended the meeting.

| Badlapur sexual abuse case: Court extends custody of accused sweeper

Stating that they had come to discuss seat sharing, but then thought that they would not discuss seat sharing and instead discuss the law-and-order in the state, Sena UBT leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, said, "The people of Maharashtra are agitated and FIRs have been registered against those who protested. We have decided that on August 24, MVA will call for Maharashtra Bandh over the Badlapur incident."

Meanwhile, Congress workers protest against the state government in Badlapur, following which they were detained. Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad also led a protest outside Mantralaya, the state secretariat.





| Badlapur sexual assault case: Thane police arrests 40 people | Top Updates

Holding placards outside the gates of Mantralaya, Congress leaders and workers shouted slogans against the government for the“delay in the registration of the FIR”. The protesters were stopped by the police from entering the premises.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole accused the government of doing politics over the incident .“The biggest state where crime against children takes place is Maharashtra. 21,000 such incidents have happened in the state and the government is hiding them,” said Patole.

Slamming Shinde-Fadnavis government, Congress leader Aslam Shaikh said that on one hand, you are providing money under Ladki Bahin Yojana and on the other hand, crime in Thane has increased by 57%.