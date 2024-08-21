Asia-Pacific To Hold The Lion's Share In The Household Hand Tools Market
Asia-Pacific holds a substantial market share in the household hand tools market and is expected to contribute to the demand for household hand tools in the coming future. Improved Standard of living and ease of using tools have surged the demand for hand tools in the region. Strong economic growth, coupled with rising disposable income, growing household construction, and remodeling of existing houses drives the market growth.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak has severely affected various industry verticals. Stringent government regulation and disruptions in the supply chain across the globe have adversely impacted business operations. The U.S. and China are the leading producers and consumers of household hand tools and are also among the severely affected regions by COVID-19. The key participants are struggling to maintain the operations, which is ultimately impacting the revenue figures. The raw material prices are witnessing a spike due to discouraging demand and rising inventories, further hampering the market growth.
Key Highlights
The household hand tools market is growing at a lucrative growth rate owing to the DIY trend and higher labor costs across the globe
The online retail segment holds the highest market share due to ease of buying and one-day delivery services
North America dominates the global market on account of the shifting consumer preference for independent service and
increasing number of nuclear families
Key Players
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Apex Tool Group, LLC
Great Wall Precision
Klein Tools, Inc.
Wurth Group
Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG
Channellock, Inc.
Akar Tools Limited India
JPW Industries
(Inc.)
JK Files (India) Limited (Raymond Ltd)
JETECH
Excelta Corporation
Sinotools Industrial
Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
Kennametal Inc.
Robert Bosch Tool Corporation
Household Hand Tools Market: Segmentation
By Product Type
Measuring Tools
Tapes and Dies
Screws and Drill Drivers
Cutting Tools
General Tools
By Distribution Channel
Specialty Retail Stores
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Online Retail
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
The Middle East and Africa
