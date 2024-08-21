Asia-Pacific To Hold The Lion's Share In The Household Hand Tools Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Asia-Pacific holds a substantial share in the household hand tools market and is expected to contribute to the demand for household hand tools in the coming future. Improved and ease of using tools have surged the demand for hand tools in the region. Strong economic growth, coupled with rising disposable income, growing household construction, and remodeling of existing houses drives the market growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak has severely affected various verticals. Stringent regulation and disruptions in the chain across the globe have adversely impacted business operations. The U.S. and China are the leading producers and consumers of household hand tools and are also among the severely affected regions by COVID-19. The key participants are struggling to maintain the operations, which is ultimately impacting the revenue figures. The raw material prices are witnessing a spike due to discouraging demand and rising inventories, further hampering the market growth.

The household hand tools market is growing at a lucrative growth rate owing to the DIY trend and higher labor costs across the globe

The online retail segment holds the highest market share due to ease of buying and one-day delivery services

North America dominates the global market on account of the shifting consumer preference for independent service and

increasing number of nuclear families





Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Apex Tool Group, LLC

Great Wall Precision

Klein Tools, Inc.

Wurth Group

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Channellock, Inc.

Akar Tools Limited India

JPW Industries

JK Files (India) Limited (Raymond Ltd)

JETECH

Excelta Corporation

Sinotools Industrial

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Kennametal Inc.

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation



Household Hand Tools Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Measuring Tools

Tapes and Dies

Screws and Drill Drivers

Cutting Tools

General Tools



By Distribution Channel



Specialty Retail Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online Retail



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





