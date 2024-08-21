(MENAFN) Polish Prime Donald Tusk has urged silence on the controversy surrounding the Nord Stream gas pipeline sabotage, following mounting allegations implicating Poland and Ukraine. The call for discretion comes as German intelligence sources point to a potential Polish-Ukrainian conspiracy behind the attack.



According to recent reports from German state media, a Ukrainian national identified as ‘Vladimir Z’ has been linked to the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines. This individual is alleged to have coordinated with a group of saboteurs, rented a yacht in Poland, and used it to place explosives on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea near Denmark's Bornholm Island. In June, German prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Z, who was last traced to a location west of Warsaw before his disappearance.



German authorities have sought cooperation from their Polish counterparts in locating the suspect, but have faced resistance. German state broadcaster ARD reported that Poland has not responded to Berlin’s requests for assistance. The situation has escalated tensions, with Polish officials, including Tusk, appearing intent on quashing any further investigation into the attack.



In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Tusk addressed those involved in the Nord Stream incident, advising them to “apologize and keep quiet.” This comment reflects a broader effort by Polish officials to suppress scrutiny of the incident.



Further complicating the issue, August Hanning, the former head of Germany’s foreign intelligence agency, suggested in an interview with Die Welt that Poland might have played a role in facilitating the attack. Hanning speculated that while the sabotage was carried out by a Ukrainian team, it likely required support from Poland to execute the operation.



The ongoing controversy highlights the complex geopolitical implications of the Nord Stream sabotage and the challenges facing international cooperation in resolving the matter. As investigations continue, the clash between German and Polish authorities underscores the broader tensions and political ramifications surrounding the incident.

