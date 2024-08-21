Renowned Child And Adolescent Epilepsy Specialist Joins Hassenfeld Children's Hospital At NYU Langone

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigdem I. Akman, MD, a leading epileptologist - a neurologist who specializes in the of epilepsy and seizure disorders - has joined Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone and NYU Langone's Comprehensive Epilepsy Center as the medical director of the Pediatric Epilepsy Surgery Program, effective August 1.

Specializing in treating epilepsy and other seizure disorders, Dr. Cigdem I. Akman will lead the Pediatric Epilepsy Surgery Program.

Also named clinical professor in the Department of Neurology

at NYU Grossman School of Medicine , Dr. Akman

joins the institution from NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital, where she worked as the director of pediatric epilepsy care and chief of child neurology.

"Dr. Akman is a tremendous addition to NYU Langone's pediatric epilepsy team," said Steven L. Galetta, MD , the Philip K. Moskowitz, MD, Professor and Chair of Neurology in the Department of Neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "Comprehensive epilepsy care requires specialized experts, cutting-edge technology, and a multidisciplinary team. We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Akman, whose inclusion will further elevate treatment options and pediatric neurology services to the next level."

The Pediatric Epilepsy Program, as part of Hassenfeld Children's Hospital and NYU Langone's Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, is one of the largest medical and surgical treatment centers for children with epilepsy in the United States. As an accredited Level 4 epilepsy center, it is recognized by The National Association of Epilepsy Centers

for expertise in providing the highest-level medical and surgical evaluation and treatment for children and adults with epilepsy.

Dr. Akman and Eveline Teresa Hidalgo, MD , pediatric neurosurgeon and director of clinical research for pediatric neurosurgery, will co-lead the program's pediatric surgical services. The team offers a multidisciplinary, family-centered approach, providing tailored treatment options from initial diagnosis and testing to the most advanced surgery for hard-to-treat epilepsy and other neurological disorders. Of the 470,000 children in the U.S. with epilepsy, nearly 30 percent will continue to have seizures despite standard therapy with medications. Surgical treatment of epilepsy is often considered to eliminate seizures or reduce the frequency and severity.

"I'm honored to be joining the NYU Langone community," said Dr. Akman. "From clinical care to groundbreaking research and teaching, I look forward to the collaborative and innovative ecosystem that brings together so many great people working for the benefit of children and families."

Over the course of her career, Dr. Akman's work on the diagnosis and treatment of childhood-onset epilepsy has been widely published in peer-reviewed journals.

She is a member of multiple national organizations, including the Child Neurology Society and American Epilepsy Society.

"Each child is unique, and it's essential to harness the most promising treatment options while providing compassionate care to these young patients and their families," said Jason C. Fisher, MD , director of children's surgical services at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital and director of the Division of Pediatric Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Akman to the team as we advance our Pediatric Epilepsy Surgery Program, collaborating with our surgeons, patients, and their families to identify the best outcomes for kids to live seizure-free."

About Dr. Akman

Dr. Akman, who was born in Ankara, Turkey, graduated from Ankara University School of Medicine. She came to the United States to continue her medical education, completing her residency in pediatrics and neurology with special qualifications in child neurology at State University of New York. She completed a fellowship in clinical neurophysiology and epilepsy at Boston Children's Hospital.

"Over the years, I have learned that success in medicine requires not only hard work, but also empathy and patience," added Dr. Akman. "Listening to our patients and their caregivers, understanding their needs, and observing their progress are essential for achieving our goals in medicine."

