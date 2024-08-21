Incomes Of Micro Businesses Increase In Azerbaijan
Date
8/21/2024 6:08:46 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more
In the first half of 2024, the income of micro-entrepreneurial
entities in Azerbaijan significantly exceeded that of the previous
year, Azernews reports, citing the State
Statistics Committee.
Revenues from the sale of goods, work, and services in the first
half of the year amounted to 465.87 million manats, a 10 percent
increase from the 421.79 million manats recorded in the previous
year.
However, the retail trade turnover for micro-businesses
(including VAT and excise tax) decreased by 33 percent, totaling
119.61 million manats, compared to 178.96 million manats in the
corresponding period of the previous year.
It should be noted that, according to the Cabinet of Ministers'
decision dated December 21, 2018, business entities with 1-10
employees and an annual income of up to 200,000 manats are
classified as micro businesses.
MENAFN21082024000195011045ID1108584113
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.