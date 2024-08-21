Hamas expresses strong disapproval with statements made by Biden, Blinken

(MENAFN) The Islamic Resistance Movement, commonly known as Hamas, has expressed strong disapproval and condemnation of recent statements made by U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Hamas claims that Biden’s assertions—that the movement is reneging on a ceasefire agreement in Gaza—are misleading and do not accurately represent its stance or efforts to end the conflict.



In an official statement, Hamas accused Biden and Blinken of making false allegations that reflect a broader American bias towards Israeli occupation. The movement argues that these statements signify complicity in what they describe as a genocidal war against the people of Gaza. Hamas contends that such remarks effectively serve as a "green light" for the Israeli government to intensify its attacks on civilians.



The statement further criticized what Hamas views as an abrupt deviation from the agreements made on July 2, which were based on Biden's own declarations and a United Nations Security Council resolution. Hamas claims that the new proposals put forward are a response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest demands and criminal plans against Gaza.



Hamas emphasized that the mediators from Qatar and Egypt are aware of the movement's positive engagement in negotiations, yet Netanyahu has continually obstructed progress towards a resolution. The movement has called upon these mediators to ensure that the terms agreed upon are honored and for the U.S. administration to cease its support for what Hamas labels as “occupying war criminals.” They also urged for the removal of any political and military support that might facilitate ongoing aggression in Gaza.



In summary, Hamas's statement highlights their frustration with the perceived lack of progress in peace efforts and their belief that the international community, particularly the U.S., is not adequately addressing their grievances or holding Israel accountable.

MENAFN21082024000045015687ID1108584110