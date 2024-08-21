Trustradius Recognizes Jobma's Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives With Tech Cares 2024 Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jobma has been recognized by TrustRadius for its outstanding efforts in sustainable practices, employee-centric initiatives, and community engagement.

- Krishna KantMINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jobma , a leading AI interviewing platform, announced today that it has won a Tech Cares award for its outstanding efforts in sustainable practices, employee-centric initiatives, and community engagement. The Tech Cares 2024 Award, presented by TrustRadius , acknowledges the company's outstanding efforts in integrating corporate social responsibility, sustainable practices, and employee well-being into its core business operations. TrustRadius is the most trusted review site for tech businesses, serving both buyers and vendors.In their nominations, Jobma employees, have written about the flexible time-off policy in the company, employee commute solutions that contribute to sustainability goals, and diversity in the workforce - with nearly half of the workforce being women. Others have praised the giving back efforts that include donations to NGOs, children's care, education and healthcare, and newborn gift programs for parents."We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award, which validates our mission to empower individuals and communities through meaningful employment opportunities,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma.“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and innovation of our team."The key areas of social corporate responsibility TrustRadius focused on were:- Volunteerism- Robust diversity, equity, and inclusion programs- Charitable donations and fundraising- Workplace culture, including model support for in-office and remote employees- Demonstrable support for environmental sustainabilityThe Tech Cares Award serves as a trust indicator for buyers in the tech community. When a company receives this recognition, it demonstrates a commitment to corporate social responsibility. Buyers can feel more confident and assured when considering products or services from these award-winning organizations.About TrustRadiusTrustRadius is the most trusted review site for tech businesses, serving both buyers and vendors. TrustRadius helps buyers make better product decisions based on unbiased and insightful reviews. Their reviews average more than 400 words, nearly four times the industry average.About JobmaJobma is an innovative AI video interviewing platform trusted by companies across the globe. With Jobma, organizations can screen candidates using one-way video and audio interviews, and coding assessments, and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Jobma's customers love it for its easy-to-use interface and robust integration support. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified, and GDPR and CCPA compliant ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users' data.For more information about Jobma, visit or contact ...Learn more about SSI's (DBA: Jobma) initiatives and commitment to corporate social responsibility atJobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230 Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

