Maha: MSCPCR Recommends Special Branches For Women & Children In Police Stations

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) In the wake of the Badlapur sexual assault case, the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has recommended the establishment of special branches or 'mini-police stations' for women and children in every station across the state.

Chairperson Advocate Susieben Shah told reporters that at present police stations have Women's Help Desks, Special Juvenile Police Units, and Child Welfare Police Officers.

"However, these units are not dedicated solely to addressing complaints from women and children, often leading to the unavailability of trained personnel when needed. Officers in these units are frequently assigned to other duties, causing delays in registering and investigating complaints," she said.

In contrast, Crime Branch units in police stations are exclusively reserved for investigating crimes, ensuring that officers are not diverted to other duties. Their sole responsibility is to investigate and solve crimes efficiently, she said.

"Considering that women and children constitute 70 per cent of the country's population, we cannot exclude such a significant demographic from the process of justice and security. It is crucial to establish a dedicated unit similar to the Crime Branch in every police station for registering and investigating crimes against women and children," emphasised Advocate Shah.

The role of the police in the Badlapur sexual assault case was notably controversial. Despite being a woman herself, the senior police inspector delayed registering the crime, showing a lack of sensitivity.

Shah believes that if a specialised branch is established, it will be possible to provide the necessary training to handle such cases effectively, ensuring the smooth registration and investigation of crimes against women and children.

Advocate Shah said that the establishment of such a dedicated branch is feasible during this government's tenure.

"We are recommending to the state government that they quickly establish these special branches in every police station. We will also advocate for specialised training for the officers working in these branches," she said.