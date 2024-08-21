Possible violation gets detected at army base of Germany

(MENAFN) The German military has reported a potential security breach at the Christoph Probst Barracks in Garching, Bavaria, following the discovery of a large hole in the facility’s perimeter fence. This incident, uncovered during a routine inspection on Thursday, has heightened security concerns amid a series of recent suspicious activities at military sites.



The barracks, which also houses the Central Institute of the Medical Service and a military hospital, has not shown any evidence of unauthorized entry into its buildings. Authorities confirmed that there is no indication of a breach of the site’s structures.



This discovery comes in the wake of a separate incident at an air force barracks near Cologne, where an unusual interruption in the drinking water supply earlier this week prompted fears of deliberate contamination. However, after an investigation, it was determined that the water at the Cologne base remained safe.



In both cases, initial alarms were triggered by security personnel noticing breaches near critical infrastructure. Despite thorough searches, no intruders were found, and the security status of the facilities has been maintained. The military continues to investigate these incidents to determine if they are connected or part of a broader pattern of security threats.

