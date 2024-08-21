Spree Hospitality Unveils Spree Maati Jungle Resort In Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 21st, 2024: Spree Hospitality, a subsidiary of EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading tech platforms, announced the signing of its newest property, Spree Maati Jungle Resort, located in the heart of Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh, one of India's renowned Tiger Reserves. The property, expected to open by October 2024, marks Spree Hospitality's fourth resort near tiger reserves, joining their esteemed properties in Corbett, Sariska, and Ranthambore.



Spree Maati Jungle Resort is designed to offer an unparalleled blend of luxury and nature, making it a perfect destination for both leisure and adventure seekers. The resort features spacious cottages equipped with private plunge pools and gardens, providing a serene and exclusive retreat for the guests.



It has a poolside multicuisine restaurant, Feast, that can accommodate up to 40 guests, offering a diverse menu that caters to all palates. The lush green lawns and recreational areas, including a mini-theatre for 15 guests, a kids play zone, and a large swimming pool with an attached kids pool, ensure a delightful stay for families and groups.



Spree Maati Jungle Resort stands out for its commitment to sustainability. The resort is an eco-friendly sanctuary with approximately 2000 trees, organic farming practices, and a focus on preserving the natural beauty of its surroundings.



Spree Maati Jungle Resort offers unmatched features designed to enhance any stay. Guests can enjoy the privacy and luxury of cottages, many of which come with private plunge pools and gardens. Families will appreciate the dedicated kids play zone, providing a safe and fun environment for children to play and explore. The resort also offers a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, catering to all ages and preferences, ensuring there is something for everyone. For those who enjoy a more intimate entertainment experience, the resort provides a cosy 15-seater mini theatre. Additionally, Spree Maati Jungle Resort is committed to eco-friendly initiatives, emphasising organic farming and maintaining extensive greenery to preserve the natural beauty of the surroundings.



"We are excited to bring Spree Maati Jungle Resort to Bandhavgarh," said Mr. Sagar Khurana, COO of Spree Hospitality. "This property is designed to offer a unique blend of luxury and nature, making it a perfect destination for both leisure and business travellers. We look forward to welcoming our guests to experience the exceptional hospitality that Spree is known for."



Spree Maati Jungle Resort promises an unforgettable experience, combining luxurious accommodations, exceptional amenities, and a deep connection with nature.





About Spree Hospitality



Founded by Keshav Baljee in 2010, Spree Hospitality, a subsidiary of EaseMyTrip is India's leading boutique and mid-market hospitality operator. Spree focuses on full-service, high-quality hotels across key destinations in India. Its tagline is“Do More” – which means going above and beyond for our guests, our partners, and our employees. By doing this, we convert normal“stays” to“Sprees”. Come Spree with us on your next stay. Spree currently operates more than 30 properties across India, with many upcoming properties as well.

Company :-Easy Trip Planners Ltd.

User :- Sanjana Simlai

Email :...