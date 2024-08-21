Media reports German ministers declare there`s no more money for Ukraine

(MENAFN) German Finance Christian Lindner has requested a significant reduction in the country's military assistance to Ukraine, citing budgetary limitations, according to a report by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) on Saturday. The request, communicated through a letter to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, stipulates that only military aid that has already been approved can be delivered to Ukraine. Any new applications for assistance, including those potentially endorsed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will be rejected.



The new directive from Lindner is effective immediately, and it includes a notable reduction in Germany's future military aid commitments to Ukraine. FAZ reports that Germany plans to halve its military assistance to Ukraine next year and anticipates that by 2027, aid will be reduced to less than 10 percent of its current level. For 2024, Germany has allocated up to EUR8 billion in aid, but this amount is set to be reduced to EUR4 billion in 2025, EUR3 billion in 2026, and further to EUR500 million each year for 2027 and 2028.



An unnamed federal government source told FAZ, "End of the event. The pot is empty," indicating that Germany has reached a point where it can no longer commit additional funds or promises to Ukraine. This decision reflects broader fiscal constraints and a shift in priorities within the German government as it navigates its financial responsibilities and international commitments.

