Blinken, Lammy Discuss Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a phone call with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy during which they discussed Ukraine and the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the U.S. Department of State, said this in a statement , Ukrinform reports.

"The Secretary discussed the importance of completing the ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza, bringing the hostages home, and increasing the flow of humanitarian assistance. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Lammy also discussed the need to deescalate tensions in the region. The two reaffirmed enduring support for Ukraine," the statement reads.