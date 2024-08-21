Air Defense Forces Destroy All Russian Drones Heading For Kyiv On Aug 21 Military Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces and means destroyed all Russian strike drones that were heading for Kyiv on August 21.

The Kyiv City Military Administration announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to Serhii Popko, head of the military administration, four air raid alerts were issued in Kyiv on Wednesday, and the last of them was related to the threat of ballistic missiles, but no launches were recorded.

From 23:00 on Tuesday and throughout the night and morning of Wednesday, August 21, most regions of Ukraine were under the threat of strike drones, including Kyiv.

"According to preliminary information, up to ten enemy drones were headed towards the capital. But all the attack UAVs of the occupiers were destroyed on approaches to Kyiv by air defense forces and means," Popko said.

"According to current data, there are no victims or damage in the city," he said.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov