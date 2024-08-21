Public And Cultural Figures Pay Tribute To Maestro Niyazi

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
August 20 marked the 112th anniversary of the birth of the
renowned conductor and composer Niyazi Taghizade Hajibayov
(1912–1984), Azernews reports citing the Culture Ministry .
In commemoration of this significant occasion, an advisor to the
Azerbaijan Culture Minister Jahangir Salimkhanov, along with staff
members from the State Museum of music Culture and the Niyazi House
Museum, as well as prominent figures from the cultural community,
convened at the Alley of Honor. They gathered to pay their respects
by laying flowers at the resting place of the maestro.
The services of the outstanding musical figure in the
development of the Azerbaijani musical culture were highlighted at
the ceremony. It was stated that Niyazi is the national treasure of
the Azerbaijani people and his name is always mentioned with great
respect. He is a personality who has contributed to the development
of the musical culture not only of Azerbaijan, but also of the
entire Turkic world.
Emphasizing that the formation and development of the
Azerbaijani conducting school is connected with Niyazi's name, the
speakers pointed out that he started his conducting activity in the
30s of the last century. In 1935, for the first time, Niyazi
transcribed the classic examples of Azerbaijani folk music - "Rast"
and "Shur" - in 1946, he won the title of laureate of the review
competition of young conductors, and in 1949 he wrote his most
famous work - the symphonic mugam "Rast".
Niyazi has been awarded the titles of People's Artist of the
Azerbaijan SSR, People's Artist of the USSR, Azerbaijan State Prize
named after U. Hajibeyli, State Prize of the USSR, Hero of
Socialist Labor, Nehru International Prize. He served as the
artistic director and conductor of the Azerbaijan State Symphony
Orchestra.
The operas "Nargiz" by Muslim Magomayev, "Vatan" by Gara
Garayev, "Seville" by Fikrat Amirov, as well as Gara Garayev's two
ballets "Seven Beauties" and "The Path of Thunder", directed by the
maestro on the stage of the Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theater,
have achieved a huge success.
Niyazi, who was the artistic director and conductor of the
Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, also prepared the debut
performance of Arif Malikov's ballet "The Legend of Love" at the
Leningrad (St. Petersburg) Opera and Ballet Theater in 1961.
At the Ankara Opera and Ballet Theater, he led the operas "The
Queen of Spades" by Pyotr Tchaikovsky and "Aida" by Giuseppe Verdi,
and directed the first performance of Adnan Saygun's opera
"Koroghlu" and the oratorio "Yunus Emre" at the Istanbul Opera and
Ballet Theater.
It was noted that today Niyazi's name is associated with
world-famous conductors and composers. His work serves as a genuine
example for the new generation of musicians. Many more generations
will benefit from Niyazi school.
