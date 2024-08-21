CEC Launches Practical Seminars For Information Technology Specialists

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has launched a new initiative as part of its extensive awareness program related to the early parliamentary elections, starting from August 21, Azernews reports.

This project involves practical for information technology specialists from district election commissions.

The primary goal of this initiative is to ensure the rapid dissemination of information on election day, thereby maintaining a high level of transparency and openness on that day.

During the seminars, IT specialists from district election commissions will receive detailed information about the overall functionality of the State Automated Information System (SAIS), its updated and enhanced capabilities, and will have direct, practical experience with the software applications used on the SAIS. Additionally, any arising questions will be clarified through hands-on demonstrations.

The specialists will also have the opportunity to work in test mode with specific software modules, allowing them to thoroughly master the software used for transmitting information about voter activity and election results to the CEC on election day.

These practical seminars, which play a crucial role in strengthening the knowledge, skills, and professional habits of IT specialists from district election commissions, are expected to continue until August 23.