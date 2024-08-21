CEC Launches Practical Seminars For Information Technology Specialists
8/21/2024 5:52:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The Central Election Commission (CEC) has launched a new
initiative as part of its extensive awareness program related to
the early parliamentary elections, starting from August 21,
Azernews reports.
This project involves practical Seminars for information
technology specialists from district election commissions.
The primary goal of this initiative is to ensure the rapid
dissemination of information on election day, thereby maintaining a
high level of transparency and openness on that day.
During the seminars, IT specialists from district election
commissions will receive detailed information about the overall
functionality of the State Automated Information System (SAIS), its
updated and enhanced capabilities, and will have direct, practical
experience with the software applications used on the SAIS.
Additionally, any arising questions will be clarified through
hands-on demonstrations.
The specialists will also have the opportunity to work in test
mode with specific software modules, allowing them to thoroughly
master the software used for transmitting information about voter
activity and election results to the CEC on election day.
These practical seminars, which play a crucial role in
strengthening the knowledge, skills, and professional habits of IT
specialists from district election commissions, are expected to
continue until August 23.
