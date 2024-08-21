G20 Interfaith Forum Participants Introduced Work Carried Out In Azerbaijan's Garabagh
8/21/2024 5:52:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO),
Sheikh
Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, is on a visit to Brazil,
Azernews reports.
As part of the visit, Sheikh
Islam Pashazade participated in
the G20 Interfaith Forum held in the capital city, Brasília, where
he met with the Forum's President, Kol Durham.
The meeting emphasized the importance of involving religious
leaders in cooperation with Political figures and governments and
expressed satisfaction with the effective continuation of dialogue.
It was noted that the main topics of the G20 Brazil Summit included
food security, environmental protection, peace-building, relations
between wealthy and impoverished countries, human trafficking, and
modern slavery. The necessity for religious leaders to provide
spiritual assessments on these issues was highlighted.
During the Forum, Sheikh
Islam Pashazade met with various
figures, including Muzaffar Kamilov, advisor to the President of
Uzbekistan, Zuhair al-Harisi, Secretary-General of the KAICIID
International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue,
Elder Ahmed Salem Korbitt of the Quorum of the Seventy of The
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the USA, Rodrigo
Vitorino Souza Alves, head of the G20 Brazil Local Organizing
Committee, Omar Rapozo, rector of the Sacred Heart Redeemer, Sheikh
al-Mahfud bin Bayyah, Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum in the
UAE, among others, to exchange views on the Forum's topics.
In his address at the Forum, Sheikh
Islam Pashazade spoke on
the topic "Let Us Forget No One: Partnership for People and
Planet." Expressing gratitude for the invitation to the G20
Interfaith Forum during Brazil's presidency, Pashazade emphasized
that in the modern era, where threats and dangers to human life on
our shared planet are increasing, it is a global necessity to
enhance joint efforts by political, social, and religious leaders.
He stressed that manifestations of xenophobia, hate speech inciting
ethnic, religious, and racial discrimination, and attempts to clash
civilizations must be resolutely condemned by the international
community. He highlighted issues threatening humanity such as
ecological and war crimes, ecosystem destruction, soil degradation,
scarcity, food insecurity, and famine. He commended the Forum for
promoting peace and security, calling for an end to conflicts and
inequalities, and focusing on crucial issues such as hunger,
poverty, food security, environmental protection, religious
freedom, and the rights of children, women, and youth. He
emphasized that all traditional religions advocate for mercy and
respect for the environment and warn of the calamities, crises, and
trials that would otherwise occur.
Sheikh
Islam Pashazade informed the Forum participants that
the ecological crisis and the consequences of climate change will
be discussed at COP29 in Baku this November, where religious
leaders will actively participate in the moral assessment of
climate issues.
The CMO Chairman also noted that Azerbaijan, which has fully
restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty recognized by
the international community, is currently implementing peaceful
reconstruction projects in the liberated Karabakh and East Zangezur
regions, addressing the consequences of ecocide and urbanization,
and striving for peace and progress in the region.
Sheikh
Islam praised Brazil's honor of hosting the G20 Summit
and COP30, and characterized the cooperation platform of COP
chairing trio consisting of the UAE, Azerbaijan, and Brazil as a
significant event.
