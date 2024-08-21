G20 Interfaith Forum Participants Introduced Work Carried Out In Azerbaijan's Garabagh

The CMO Chairman also noted that Azerbaijan, which has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty recognized by the international community, is currently implementing peaceful reconstruction projects in the liberated Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, addressing the consequences of ecocide and urbanization, and striving for peace and progress in the region.

The meeting emphasized the importance of involving religious leaders in cooperation with figures and and expressed satisfaction with the effective continuation of dialogue. It was noted that the main topics of the G20 Brazil Summit included food security, environmental protection, peace-building, relations between wealthy and impoverished countries, human trafficking, and modern slavery. The necessity for religious leaders to provide spiritual assessments on these issues was highlighted.

