Aditya Birla Finance and AU Small Finance Bank launch co-branded credit cards with significant reward benefits for customers

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 20, 2024: Aditya Birla Finance Limited (“ABFL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, India’s leading financial services conglomerate and AU Small Finance Bank Limited (SFB), India’s largest small finance bank, has announced the launch of Aditya Birla Finance AU credit cards, powered by and available on Visa and RuPay payment networks.

The feature-loaded co-branded credit cards are available in four variants and offer comprehensive reward benefits to serve the financial needs of different customer segments, covering both individual customers and business owners.

i. ABC AU Flex: Affordable option for mass India

ii. ABC AU Nxt: Millennial-friendly with specialized features

iii. ABC AU Pro: High-end card for the affluent

iv. ABC AU Biz: Tailored for entrepreneurs and business owners



Aditya Birla Finance AU credit cards are curated to offer exciting reward points to customers across various categories such as lifestyle, travel, dining, education, entertainment, utilities, insurance, grocery, and government related spends. The cards also come with an unlimited fuel surcharge waiver of 1%.

With ‘Flex’ and ‘Nxt’ credit cards, customers can avail lifetime-free benefits. They have the flexibility to personalize their cards through the Aditya Birla Finance mobile app and can earn rewards, cashbacks and other varied benefits. The ‘Pro’ variant offers accelerated reward points with airport lounge access and a reduced forex markup fee. The ‘Biz’ variant is a monthly fee-based card designed for business customers with accelerated rewards points and up to 30% discount across select dining partners.

Mr. Rakesh Singh, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Finance Ltd., said ''We are delighted to partner with AU Small Finance Bank to introduce the Aditya Birla Finance AU Credit Cards. Our expertise in financial services along with AU Small Finance Bank's innovative banking solutions, will help us provide seamless and tailor-made financial experience to customers. Powered by Visa and RuPay, cardholders can enjoy greater convenience, superior rewards and a secure and seamless payment experience.”

Hosted on Visa and RuPay payment networks, the Aditya Birla Finance AU co-branded credit cards will provide users with exceptional convenience and seamless transaction experience.







Additionally, the RuPay powered variant can be linked to an UPI ID, enabling safe and secure transactions through any UPI enabled app.

Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank said, “The partnership between Aditya Birla Finance and AU Small Finance Bank signifies a major achievement in the financial services domain, uniting two prominent industry frontrunners to provide unmatched advantages and rewards to customers nationwide.”

“We, at Visa, are delighted to support the launch of the Aditya Birla Finance AU Small Finance Bank series of Co-branded Cards. This partnership between our three trusted brands not only offers more choice and superior rewards and experiences to consumers and small businesses alike, but also the Visa promise of secure, seamless payments and global acceptance, to our cardholders,” said Mr. Sujai Raina, Country Manager, Visa India.

Speaking on this development, Ms. Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI said, “We are pleased to collaborate with our partners on this innovative product, designed specifically to meet the unique needs of modern-day consumers. Through this partnership, we aim to provide digitally enabled credit card lifecycle experience for the customers. Furthermore, UPI-enabled RuPay credit cards offer users a convenient way to use their cards and enjoy rewarding benefits.”





MENAFN21082024005232011781ID1108583998