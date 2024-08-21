Godrej Properties launches a first-of-its-kind initiative; #WhereTrustResides

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 20, 2024

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL), a leading real estate developer in India, recently announced the launch of its visionary campaign, #WhereTrustResides. Given that home buying is one of the most significant milestones in an individual’s life, consumers often look at brands that have stood as a testament to time and legacy. While elevated lifestyle, designer homes, and premium amenities are on the rise in the list of what consumers seek today, the top priority remains the same – trust.



The journey of home buying is surrounded by ambiguity and uncertainty, and Godrej Properties believes that there is both a huge need and a responsibility to give credence to this feeling, be it by simplifying the world of real estate or by educating consumers about the right things to look out for at various stages of this journey. To do so, the brand took a first-of-its-kind approach by introducing a 9-year-old character – Diya.



As part of the campaign, the brand has released a digital video featuring 'Diya', a curious and uninhibited mind who embodies the collective consciousness of today’s home buyers – be it their joyful explorations, nervous excitement, or outright apprehensions. The storyline uses an unfiltered lens to narrate Diya’s quest to explore the world of real estate which starts with her parents buying a Godrej home. While the brand has her parents’ trust, her trust is a little more difficult to win. With a head full of curiosity, a heart full of optimism, and a mind devoid of any filters, she sets out to find out whether the Godrej can be her dream home. Through her journey, Godrej Properties aims to resolve the concerns of home buyers thereby fuelling the trust people place on the category - #WhereTrustResides



In just the first tranche of the campaign, Diya’s innocent curiosity has already garnered over 100 million views across social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.



Speaking about the campaign, Lalit Makhijani, Chief Marketing Officer at Godrej Properties Ltd., said, "At Godrej Properties, we recognize the significant impact that trust plays in the home-buying journey. Through #WhereTrustResides and Diya’s explorations, our objective is to create a platform that echoes home buyers’ voices to ensure a transparent and stress-free journey for them. This campaign resonates with our dedication to building enduring relationships with our homebuyers founded on trust and excellence”.



The build-up of the campaign began with intriguing videos of various stakeholders at Godrej Properties prepping up for Diya’s arrival. And just when there was enough speculation around ‘who’s Diya’ a vending machine mysteriously appeared on Friendship Day across different Godrej Properties premises in India. Diya befriended 4,500 people from Godrej family and shared not just moments and chocolates but her thoughts around her Godrej Ghar too.





