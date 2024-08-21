MIT xPRO, Emeritus launch ‘Building AI Products & Services’ Program in India to Equip Professionals with AI Expertise

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 20, 2024: In an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping industries and redefining business strategies, the ability to innovate and develop AI-driven solutions is more crucial than ever. As AI continues to revolutionise industries, the demand for professionals who can design and develop impactful AI-powered solutions is skyrocketing. Acknowledging the increasing demand, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)—ranked as the number #1 University in the world according to QS World Rankings, 2024 and affiliated with 98 Nobel laureates—has announced the launch of its 12-week Building AI Products and Services program in India, in collaboration with Emeritus.

According to the report by BCG and IT industry apex body Nasscom, India’s AI market is growing at a CAGR of 25-35% and is projected to reach around $17 billion by 2027. As investments in AI continue to increase, the demand for AI talent in India is also expected to grow at 15% CAGR by 2027. Another report by specialist staffing firm Xpheno reveals that India has fewer than 2,000 senior engineers with core AI product development expertise. These data underscore the need for upskilling, highlighting the importance for Indian tech professionals and founders to build AI-based products and understand the fundamentals of machine and deep learning algorithms. Mastering these skills is crucial for expanding the scope of AI in India and ensuring the country remains competitive in the global AI landscape. Knowing how to design AI products is essential for driving innovation and meeting the growing demand for AI solutions.

This high-impact program is designed for a wide range of professionals, including technical product managers, technology professionals, technology consultants, founders of AI startups, and UI/UX designers. It enables them to add value to their organisations by leveraging the latest AI technologies, broadening their understanding of machine learning algorithms, and developing innovative AI-based solutions. Through this program, participants will gain valuable skills in designing and developing AI-driven products, analysing and implementing technology solutions for clients, and managing user experiences effectively. This comprehensive program equips participants with a proven framework for creating viable AI products and offers valuable networking opportunities with other technologists.

Speaking on the commencement of the program, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “In today’s dynamic technological environment, proficiency in AI is essential for driving innovation and maintaining competitiveness. The MIT xPRO 'Building AI Products and Services' program is crafted to meet the rising demand for skilled AI professionals in India. With the AI market poised to reach $17 billion by 2027 and a significant need for AI talent, this program empowers participants to create impactful AI solutions. By mastering machine and deep learning algorithms and learning to design AI products, participants will be equipped to lead transformative projects within their organisations. This program is vital for professionals and entrepreneurs aiming to excel in the AI domain and contribute to India’s economic growth.”

The MIT xPRO Building AI Products and Services program promises a well-rounded and world-class curriculum that includes insights and examples by renowned MIT faculty, case studies, and development of AI project proposal for hands on learning experience. The modules of this program include introduction to the Artificial Intelligence design process, designing artificial machines to solve problems, and designing Intelligent Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) among others. Upon successful completion of the program with a minimum grading of 75%, learners will earn a certificate of completion from MIT xPRO.

The program starts on 30 September 2024 and has a fee of INR 1,75,000 +GST. The program is offered through Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations. Visit the program page for more details.





