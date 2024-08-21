L&T Wins (Large*) Order for its Transportation Infrastructure Business

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, Aug 21, 2024:



The Transportation Infrastructure vertical of L&T has secured an order for Integrated Infrastructure Development project in Town Planning Schemes 2 to 7 under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) Project in Maharashtra.



The project has been awarded by City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) for integrated infrastructure development of 60m & 45m wide roads, construction of various major & minor structures and allied electrical works.



The project will have 4 approach roads of 13.28 Km having major structures (09 Nos) including 3 Iconic steel bridges over Kalundre river and Mumbai-Pune Expressway, minor bridges (12 Nos), underpasses (27 Nos) and approaches to structures. The project also involves the construction of utility works and allied electrical works.







