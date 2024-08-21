Manikanta - A True Fighter, Aided by PLHF in Struggle against Congenital Heart Disease

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 21 August 2024: In the vibrant tapestry of Vizag’s bustling neighborhood, a 10-year-old child named Charan Sai Manikanta battles a congenital heart anomaly. Since his birth, he has struggled with heart problems, causing immense turmoil for his parents. In the process of consulting various doctors and approaching the Chief Minister’s Fund for support, his father tragically passed away due to severe agony. His mother, Parvathi, continued her battle in life by running a small tiffin center, supported by her elderly mother.

Despite these challenges, Manikanta continued his studies, exemplifying resilience and strength in the face of difficulties. He bears the burden of inadequate growth due to his heart condition, which has robbed him of the joys of childhood. The absence of a father figure has heightened the struggles, amplifying the importance of securing a normal future for him. His elder brother, a student in the 8th grade, stands as a pillar of support amidst the family’s trials.

Manikanta’s condition deteriorated, leading to breathlessness, which forced him to discontinue schooling. His mother approached a hospital with a reference from their District Collector. Although the hospital agreed to perform the operation, they could not guarantee Manikanta's survival, leading Parvathi to opt out and continue her search for a solution. A glimmer of hope emerged when she consulted Dr. Koneti Nageswara Rao, Chief Pediatric Cardiologist at Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute (RCHI). Due to Manikanta’s weakness and inability to withstand a major cardiac surgery, Dr. Rao recommended an imminent cardiac catheterization with LPA stenting to improve his medical condition. The procedure was performed at Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute, Hyderabad.

The family, unable to bear the cost of the procedure, found hope when the Pure Little Hearts Foundation (PLHF) stepped in to cover the costs, with support from donors like Laurus Labs.

Manikanta was admitted to the hospital and recovered after 12 days. Now, he has returned home, and if he gains sufficient strength and improves his general health, he will be able to undergo a critical open-heart surgery, estimated to cost around Rs. 6-7 lakhs. Although Parvathi is happy about Manikanta’s improved health, she remains concerned about the cost of the upcoming surgery. Her relentless struggle to restore Manikanta’s life is remarkable. Speaking of the situation, she said “Since I am in no position to bear the expenses for my son’s surgery, PLHF came forward and supported us financially. Thanks to PLHF for its support.”





MENAFN21082024005232011781ID1108583988