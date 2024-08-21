Mpox Is Not The New Covid, Says WHO Official
Date
8/21/2024 5:51:09 AM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 1:20 PM
A World health Organization official stressed on Tuesday that mpox, regardless of whether it is the new or old strain, is not the new COVID, as authorities know how to control its spread.
"We can and must tackle mpox together," said Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, in a media briefing.
"So will we choose to put the systems in place to control and eliminate mpox globally? Or we will enter another cycle of panic and neglect? How we respond now and in the years to come will prove a critical test for Europe and the world," he added.
ALSO READ:
Pakistan confirms mpox case is not new strain
India reviews risk of Mpox infections; airports advised to be cautious of arrival passengers
Philippines detects first mpox case this year
Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine
MENAFN21082024000049011007ID1108583981
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.