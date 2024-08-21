Mpox Is Not The New Covid, Says WHO Official

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 1:20 PM

A World Organization official stressed on Tuesday that mpox, regardless of whether it is the new or old strain, is not the new COVID, as authorities know how to control its spread.

"We can and must tackle mpox together," said Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, in a briefing.

"So will we choose to put the systems in place to control and eliminate mpox globally? Or we will enter another cycle of panic and neglect? How we respond now and in the years to come will prove a critical test for Europe and the world," he added.

