The final countdown: Gaming fans gear up for one last week of Esports World Cup showdowns

(MENAFN- worldcupfoundation) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – 21 August 2024:

After seven sensational weeks of non-stop Esports World Cup action and entertainment, audiences are gearing up for the eighth and final week of this unparalleled global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom.

Hot on the heels of an incredible ‘Super Sunday’ featuring the StarCraft II, EA SPORTS FC 24, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Finals, fans are set for one last week of blockbuster matchups across the Week 8 bill.

Live from Boulevard Riyadh City, the final chapter of this year’s inaugural edition is headlined by four highly anticipated tournaments as the world’s best teams and athletes go head-to-head on professional esports’ grandest stage.

Taking place across five days, Week 8 kicks off on Wednesday with TEKKEN 8 – the $1 million tournament welcomes 32 of the greatest players on the planet and concludes on Friday (August 23). Also making its EWC debut alongside TEKKEN 8 is PUBG Battlegrounds. This event boasts a $2 million prize pool with epic showdowns awaiting the 24 clubs vying for glory and global supremacy.

Another world-renowned title locked is Rocket League, running from Thursday onwards. The acclaimed vehicular soccer game makes its EWC debut on the same day 48 players kick off ESL R1.

Since its inception, the Esports World Cup has featured a unique cross-game structure – pitting the world’s best clubs and athletes against one another with 22 tournaments across 21 titles over its eight-week duration.





