Egyptian, Canadian Fms Discussed Efforts To Facilitate Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Aug 21 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, and his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, yesterday, discussed efforts to facilitate a ceasefire in Gaza.

During a phone conversation, the two ministers exchanged views on developments in the Middle East, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian Foreign said, in a statement.

Abdelatty reviewed Egypt's efforts to contain the ongoing escalation in the region, and to facilitate a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The two diplomats stressed the need for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, and urged the international community to help achieve a comprehensive ceasefire, and to prevent the conflict from expanding, the statement said.

Qatari, Egyptian, and U.S. mediators have been engaged in talks, to broker a ceasefire in Gaza, in recent days, with the latest round of talks taking place in Doha last week.– NNN-MENA

