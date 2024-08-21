REDTAG’s Back-to-School Collection: Ready for the Year, Ready for a New Story

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) Dubai / Riyadh, 21 August 2024: As the first day of school draws near, the excitement of new beginnings fills the air. Parents and students alike are gearing up for a fresh start, and REDTAG is here to make that start as seamless and stylish as possible. Understanding the unique challenges of the GCC climate, our Back-to-School collection is thoughtfully designed to ensure that every child steps into the new school year with confidence, comfort, and a sense of style that reflects their vibrant personalities.

From the light, breathable fabrics that keep kids cool in the classroom to the sturdy, durable shoes that stand up to even the most energetic recess, every piece in REDTAG's collection has been crafted with care. The new back-to-school range includes playful summer dresses that twirl with every movement, sporty kits that make PE a breeze, and comfy everyday essentials that are perfect for both school and after-school activities.

REDTAG has meticulously selected fabrics that breathe, move, and protect, making sure your kids stay comfortable even as temperatures rise. The collection includes a variety of styles, from classic uniforms to trendy, colorful outfits, all designed to make dressing for school a joy rather than a chore. And for those who love a bit of flair, we’ve included a range of accessories—from stylish backpacks to versatile shoes—that add that extra touch of personality to any outfit.

“REDTAG is committed to curating a collection that serves the fashion desires of its patrons. We know that the school year is more than just books and lessons; it’s about the friendships made, the challenges overcome, and the memories created. That’s why our collection is not just about what children wear, but how they feel when they wear it,” said Shehbaz Shaikh, Chief Retail Officer of REDTAG.

REDTAG is also making life easier for parents, too. The brand understands the hustle and bustle of back-to-school shopping, which is why we’ve streamlined the process to be as convenient as possible. Whether you prefer to shop in-store and feel the fabrics firsthand or enjoy the convenience of online shopping from the comfort of your home, REDTAG offers flexible options to suit every need. And with our range of special offers and bundle deals, you can ensure your children are fully equipped for the new school year without breaking the bank.

As your children prepare to embark on another year of growth, learning, and adventure, let REDTAG be the partner that supports them every step of the way. Our Back-to-School collection is not just about dressing well—it’s about feeling good, inside and out.





