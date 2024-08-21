Tech Innovators Hyperfusion Poised to Lead the AI Revolution in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (August 2024): The world of tech and AI in the GCC region has been recently undergoing a revolution and one company is truly making its name in this fast-paced space – Hyperfusion. As the leading AI computing solutions provider in the Middle East, Hyperfusion is set to once again make waves at the upcoming Dubai AI and Web3 Festival 2024. Organised by the Dubai AI Campus and held under the directives of HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and scheduled for September 11th and 12th at Madinat Jumeirah, the event will see Hyperfusion join industry leaders to showcase its state-of-the-art technologies.



Hyperfusion’s Unique Appeal

Founded just two years ago, Hyperfusion has rapidly established itself as the largest provider of AI computing capability in the GCC region. Leveraging the latest generation GPUs from NVIDIA and an advanced software suite, Hyperfusion offers unmatched computing power to accelerate even the most complex AI and Machine Learning workloads. The company’s robust infrastructure offers pre-built and customisable options to get every customer’s AI application immediately up and running according to their unique needs. Hyperfusion’s locally available, cutting-edge technology ensures enterprises can increase speed to market for innovative AI solutions and scale their AI operations seamlessly throughout their AI transformation journey.



Hyperfusion is solving head-on the data privacy and security issues in AI cloud computing for government and private sector entities in the region, with its pioneering commitment to data sovereignty. As a fully private UAE company, Hyperfusion offers a state-of-the-art computation facility, with Tier 3 certified data centres located throughout the UAE, guaranteeing 100% compliance with regional data laws. This focus on security, compliance, and locally stored data, combined with its unparalleled infrastructure, positions Hyperfusion as the go-to partner for reliable, high-performance AI computing resources in the region.



Hyperfusion’s AI computing solutions are immediately available to businesses across the region, and with the current high demand, the company anticipates a significant surge in capacity in the coming months. This planned expansion will ensure it can continue to meet the growing needs of the market without compromise.



What Attendees Can Expect

During the Dubai AI and Web3 Festival, Hyperfusion will take centre stage with a keynote speech and an interactive stand where attendees can learn more about their cutting-edge offerings. Demonstrating how flexible and easy it is to work with the computing capability, at the event, people can immediately install a free Arabic LLM chatbot from Hyperfusion to query their own company data sets. This chatbot has been designed to overcome the challenges currently faced by similar technologies in understanding the nuances of Arabic dialects. There will also be an AI assistant at the stand to answer queries and help attendees better understand their system.



Hyperfusion is dedicated to meeting the needs of the local market, while continuously pushing the boundaries of AI capabilities. With an ever-increasing demand in the region for the latest GPU-powered infrastructure, Hyperfusion is now the “go to” provider enabling companies to execute their AI-led transformation plans and accelerate their delivery of innovative, AI-enabled solutions and services to market.



The Innovative Festival

The Dubai AI and Web3 Festival 2024 is a premier event organised by the Dubai AI Campus, in strategic partnership with DIFC and the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications Office. The festival aims to position Dubai as a global pioneer in the digital economy by bringing together over 20 global unicorns, government agencies, enterprises, and top venture capitalists. The event will provide a platform for industry leaders to explore and expand the commercial possibilities of AI and Web3 technologies.



Attendees can expect to experience the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, blockchain, extended reality (XR), and decentralised systems. The festival will showcase the integration of these technologies, driving the progression of digital economies and technological innovation. This dynamic event is more than just a festival; it’s a technological renaissance that offers a glimpse into the future of digital innovation.



With an impressive lineup of speakers, cutting-edge technologies, and a focus on the future of AI and Web3, the Dubai AI and Web3 Festival 2024 is an event not to be missed for tech enthusiasts and budding business owners. The future of technology in the region is bright and Hyperfusion is taking every step to help ensure that they are shaping the market in the right way.



Make your way to Madinat Jumeirah on September 11th and 12th to witness the latest in AI and digital economy advancements. For more information on Hyperfusion, please visit and to secure your passes for the upcoming event, please visit Book your place now by contacting Hyperfusion directly on for a chance to secure one of the limited VIP accesses passes available.





