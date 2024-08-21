Manchester 62 F.C. Announces The Appointment Of Larisa Miller And Mohammed Hamad Bin Fahad Al Muhairi To Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mohammed Hamad bin Fahad Al Muhairi and Larisa Miller

Prestigious Additions, Further Proof of Gibraltar Club's Growing International Presence

- Mohammed Hamad bin Fahad Al Muhairi GIBRALTAR, GIBRALTER, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michael Anton Monsour, CEO of Manchester 62 F.C. is pleased to announce the appointment of two distinguished leaders, Larisa Miller and Mohammed Hamad bin Fahad Al Muhairi , to its Advisory Board. This strategic move comes at a time when the club is expanding its influence both on and off the field, further solidifying its commitment to innovation, athlete safety, and global impact.Larisa Miller, Co-Founder and CEO of Phoenix Global Holdings, brings a wealth of experience in global business, technology integration, and sustainability. Her leadership and visionary approach have earned her recognition worldwide, making her an invaluable addition to the Manchester 62 F.C. Advisory Board. Mohammed Hamad bin Fahad Al Muhairi, Co-Founder and Chairman of Phoenix Global, is known for his decades of public service to the Municipality of Abu Dhabi, UAE, as well as his leadership in the business sector. His innovative strategies and global insights have made him a renowned figure in both government and business circles. Both appointees will provide strategic counsel to Manchester 62 F.C. as the club continues to pioneer advancements in athlete safety and brain health.The appointment coincides with Manchester 62 F.C.'s exciting partnership with Phoenix Global Media Group on the M62 on AIR channel, a new venture on the AIR – The Future of Radio streaming platform. Since its soft launch on Friday, M62 on AIR has already attracted an impressive average of 40,000 listeners daily, exceeding the entire population of Gibraltar and further showcasing the Gibraltar club's growing influence on the world stage. The M62 on AIR channel will bring cutting-edge content to a global audience, enhancing the club's reach and influence. The platform can be accessed at .Michael Anton Monsour, CEO of Manchester 62 F.C., expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointments:"We are truly humbled to welcome Larisa Miller and Mohammed Hamad bin Fahad Al Muhairi to our Advisory Board. Their combined expertise and global perspectives will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and lead in the world of football and concussion safety. Our collaboration on the M62 on AIR channel underscores our shared commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technologies to allow the Club to influence the future of football through enhancedfan engagement while advancing brain health, building knowledge and awareness, making a measurable impact on athletes worldwide."Mohammed Hamad bin Fahad Al Muhairi shared his thoughts on the new role:"I am honored to join the Manchester 62 F.C. Advisory Board and excited about our partnership on the M62 on AIR channel. Together, we are committed to driving innovation and making a lasting impact in sports, particularly in the critical area of brain health and concussion research."Larisa Miller added:"Joining Manchester 62 F.C.'s Advisory Board is a privilege, and I look forward to contributing to the club's mission. Our shared prioritization of the integration of technology, delivering first- of-their-kind experiences to people around the world, while focusing on athlete safety, especially in addressing concussion and CTE concerns with the protective headgear worn by players, aligns perfectly with Phoenix Global's values. This collaboration with such a renowned legacyfootball club represents a significant step forward in improving the well-being of athletes globally."As Manchester 62 F.C. continues to lead in sports innovation and athlete safety, the club's commitment to brain health, CTE, and concussion research remains a top priority. The addition of Miller and Al Muhairi to the Advisory Board marks a new chapter in the club's journey to make a positive, measurable impact on athletes around the world.

