Nasdaq, S&P 500 end Tuesday’s session with losses, finishing 8-day gain streaks

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, US stock markets experienced a decline, ending an eight-day streak of gains for both the and the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy saw a drop of nearly 60 points, or 0.33 percent, closing the session just under 17,817. This marked the end of its impressive winning streak. The S&P 500 also ended lower, losing 11 points or 0.2 percent, to finish at 5,597. This decline follows a period of consistent gains, reflecting a pause in the market’s upward momentum.



The Industrial Average followed suit with a decrease of 61 points, or 0.15 percent, bringing its closing value to approximately 40,835. This drop contributed to a broader market trend of retreat following several days of positive performance. Alongside these declines, the VIX volatility index, often referred to as the fear index, surged by 8.4 percent to reach 15.88. This increase in the VIX suggests heightened market uncertainty and investor concern. In contrast, the 10-year US Treasury yield fell by 1.4 percent to 3.817 percent, indicating a move towards safer assets amidst the market turbulence.



In the foreign exchange markets, the US dollar index dropped by 0.51 percent to 101.37, signaling a weaker dollar. Conversely, the euro gained 0.4 percent, trading at USD1.1130 against the US dollar. This movement in currency values reflects shifts in investor sentiment and economic expectations.



Meanwhile, precious metals saw gains, with gold rising by 0.5 percent to USD2,516 per ounce and silver increasing by 0.25 percent to USD29.45. This uptick in precious metals prices indicates a flight to safe-haven assets amid market volatility. In the oil markets, prices were down approximately 0.7 percent, with Brent crude, the global benchmark, trading at USD77.16 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, at USD73.09 per barrel. This decline in oil prices reflects ongoing fluctuations and market adjustments in the energy sector.

