Chair Cardin Statement on Tenth Anniversary of Journalist James Foley’s Murder by ISIS

“Myrna and I send our thoughts and deepest sympathies to the family of James Foley, who was senselessly murdered ten years ago today by ISIS. In the face of such unimaginable pain, James’ mother, Diane, and his loved ones have turned their profound loss into a powerful force for good through the Foley Foundation, tirelessly advocating for Americans held hostage and unjustly detained around the world. James’ legacy continues to inspire, remembered as a brave and gifted journalist who brought to light the harsh realities of human suffering in conflict zones and the enduring spirit of humanity and resilience in places like Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria.



“James’s tragic death is a stark reminder that he is not the only American who was murdered in Syria. Fellow journalist Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig were also murdered by ISIS, and psychotherapist Majd Kamalmaz was killed while held in captivity by the Bashar al-Assad regime. These courageous Americans dedicated themselves to helping others, and their loss highlights the profound impact and dangerous nature of their noble work. Together, with the Biden-Harris Administration and our partners, we will continue to do everything in our power to help recover and return the remains of James and other Americans killed in Syria by ISIS and the Assad regime.”







