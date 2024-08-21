Johnson & Johnson intends to acquire V-Wave medical device firm for USD1.7B

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson, a major US-based pharmaceutical company, announced its intention to acquire V-Wave, a medical device firm specializing in treatments for heart failure, in a transaction valued at up to USD1.7 billion. The deal includes an initial payment of USD600 million, as stated by Johnson & Johnson. This is part of the company's strategy to strengthen its position in the cardiovascular sector and to enhance its connections with structural interventional cardiologists and specialists in heart failure.



The acquisition will see V-Wave integrated into Johnson & Johnson MedTech, the company's biotechnology division, once the deal is finalized. V-Wave is recognized for its innovative approaches to heart failure treatment, and Johnson & Johnson aims to leverage these breakthroughs to improve patient outcomes. Neal Eigler, CEO of V-Wave, expressed confidence that Johnson & Johnson MedTech is ideally equipped to accelerate the deployment of V-Wave's advanced technologies to those in need.



Tim Schmid, executive vice president and worldwide chairman of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, emphasized the company's commitment to expanding and diversifying treatment options for heart failure. He highlighted that the acquisition aligns with their ongoing efforts to address pressing medical needs and enhance their impact in the field. Johnson & Johnson's track record reflects a strong focus on innovation and addressing critical healthcare gaps.



The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of this year. This acquisition is anticipated to bolster Johnson & Johnson's capabilities in the cardiovascular domain, ensuring that V-Wave’s pioneering solutions are rapidly and effectively made available to patients.

