SPJIMR concludes legacy Autumn placements with record stipend offers

(MENAFN- Avian We) Mumbai, August 20, 2024: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), concluded its legacy Autumn placement cycle for the combined Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Business Management (PGDM (BM)) 2025 cohort, comprising 341 students, who secured autumn internships with leading companies, with an average stipend of ₹3,15,000.



The batch received a remarkable 390 offers from 75 companies. The FMCG sector dominated placements, with 35% percent of participants placed in this sector, followed by consulting companies, which absorbed 21% of the batch. The median compensation for the batch reached a record high of ₹3,10,000, marking a 3.5% increase of from the previous year. The top 50% of the batch secured an average offer of ₹4,17,000.



Recruiters from diverse sectors offered projects in Corporate Strategy, Investment Banking, Private Equity, Product Management, Analytics, E-Commerce, General Management, Corporate Finance, Corporate IT, Healthcare, Sales & Marketing, Branding, Operations, and Supply Chain roles.



“We are immensely proud of our students and grateful to our industry partners for their continued support. I encourage our students to make the most of their internships, leveraging this invaluable experience to grow both professionally and personally,” said Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR.



The two-year full-time PGDM programme provides a unique aspect in the form of Autumn internships. These internships enable students to undertake corporate projects during their second year of studies. Prior to this, they complete a term in their chosen specialisations and a social internship during the first year.



“With an increased batch size, the support of our industry partners demonstrated SPJIMR’s strong and steadfast relationships with them. It also served as a testament to the significant contributions of SPJIMR graduates in developing the leadership pipeline within organisations,” said Prof. Renuka Kamath, Associate Dean, Full-time Programmes, SPJIMR.



The number of Investment Banking/Private Equity and Product Management offers reached record highs, with increases of over 110% and 400% respectively, compared to the previous year. Prominent recruiters in these sectors include DC Advisory, Nomura, JM Financials, Edelweiss Alternatives, American Express, Intuit, Tata Digital, and Samsung Research.



Prof. Ashita Aggarwal, PGDM and PGDM (BM) Chairperson, said, “It was heartening to witness our students’ performance during the Autumn recruitment process as they secured opportunities aligned with their skills and aspirations. The success of the internship programme is a testament to the strength of our curriculum and the school’s commitment to excellence.”



This year, 22 first-time recruiters participated in the internship cycle. New additions to SPJIMR’s portfolio included the National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF), Info Edge, Motilal Oswal, HSBC, Kenvue, Lupin, Lenskart, Titan, Angel One Wealth, Henkel, and Aequitas Investments.



This marked the final Autumn Internship Cycle as SPJIMR transitioned to the Summer Internship Cycle for the PGDM and PGDM (BM) batch of 2024-2026, scheduled for September 2024.







MENAFN21082024006926014934ID1108583763