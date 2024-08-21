Korea Agro-Fisheries And Food Trade Corporation Spices Up Singapore's Kimchi Scene Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2024 - This August, Singapore's food scene is about to be reinvigorated with the refreshing crunch and spicy kick of kimchi. Kimchi aficionados are in for a treat with a series of events lined up from August to September, organised by the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT) . Established in 1967, aT has been at the forefront of deepening awareness and appreciation of Korean food products and culture in Singapore, through various events and brand partnerships.



More than just a banchan: From Kimchi Mari-Guksu to Kimchi Jjim, Bulgogi Kimchi Sot Bap to Kimchi Pyeonsu, discover mouthwatering new ways to enjoy kimchi.



More than just a banchan (side dish), kimchi is a cultural icon that's captured the imagination of food enthusiasts and trendsetters across Singapore. From KFC's Kimchi Chicken Burger and McDonald's Kimchi Burger to Pizza Hut's Kimchi Pizza and even kimchi roti prata, Singaporeans are constantly on the hunt for the best kimchi and interesting fusion dishes – a reflection of its versatility.



Kimchi: K-icon Shaped by the Hallyu Wave



Spurred by the Hallyu Wave, which boosted the local kimchi market to US$2.9 million in 2023, key Korean brands are leading this kimchi revolution, offering a range of halal-certified varieties that elevate both traditional and fusion dishes.



Notable brands include Jongga and Bibigo , both renowned for their high-quality, authentic kimchi, available at major supermarkets like FairPrice, Sheng Siong, and Cold Storage, as well as online stores. Pulmuone , celebrated for its focus on health and sustainability, offers natural kimchi options at Cold Storage and Giant. Additionally, brands like I'm Kimchi, Chan Chan Chan Kimchi, More Kimchi, and Jung Ann Kimchi provide traditionally fermented options at Korean food supermarkets like Lee Mart and online platforms such as RedMart.



Head over to FairPrice Xtra Jurong Point from 19 August to 1 September, or FairPrice Finest AMK from 2 to 11 September for the Kimchi Pop-Up Event ! Enjoy halal kimchi tastings, cooking demos, and a chance to win exciting prizes. It's the ultimate way to immerse yourself in the world of kimchi!



Elevate Your Meals with Unmissable Kimchi Events!



But that's not all – this August and September, cooking enthusiasts eager to elevate their culinary skills and deepen their appreciation of kimchi are in for a treat! Back by popular demand, The Butcher's Dining's exclusive cooking masterclass, led by the talented culinary instructor Kim Hyuna, will unveil the secrets of Korean cuisine and introduce exciting new ways to enjoy kimchi.



Discover the secrets of Korean cuisine and learn to create mouthwatering dishes like Kimchi Mari-Guksu, Kimchi Jjim (braised kimchi and pork ribs), Bulgogi Kimchi Sot Bap (hot stone pot rice), and Kimchi Pyeonsu (dumplings) – all with a twist of kimchi! After the class, indulge in a makgeolli tasting session that perfectly complements the dishes you've just crafted. To join in the fun, visit the Instagram pages: @thebutchersdining or @hyuna.c.k for more details.



Don't miss out on these incredible events that put kimchi in the spotlight, right where it belongs in Singapore's ever-evolving food scene.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT) Established in 1967, the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT) is a key government agency dedicated to advancing the global trade, export, and marketing of Korean foods and beverages. The mission of the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT) is to facilitate the distribution of Korean agricultural and fishery products, enhance their competitiveness in domestic and international markets, and support the development of the agricultural and food industries. aT aims to expand exports and increase global recognition of Korean agro-fisheries products, contributing to the worldwide promotion of Korea's agricultural and food industries. Additionally, aT serves as a bridge between farmers and consumers, focusing on the sustainable development of agriculture and the food industry as a key part of its mission.

