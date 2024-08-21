Ooredoo Kuwait Champions National Leadership with Strategic Talent Development Initiatives

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait, 20th August 2024]

Ooredoo Kuwait continues to solidify its position as a leader in the telecommunications sector by advancing national leadership through targeted development programs. These initiatives are designed to unlock the potential of young Kuwaiti talents in key areas such as technology, communications, and artificial intelligence.



Omar Al-Bassam, Chief Human Resources and Administration Services Officer (CHRO), emphasized the company’s dedication to enhancing productivity, fostering interaction, and developing critical skills that will propel technological progress and benefit Kuwaiti society. Al-Bassam highlighted that Ooredoo Kuwait has successfully localized over 95% of its executive roles, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on empowering local talent and nurturing the future leaders of the technology and communications sectors.



"We don’t just invest in technology; we invest in people," Al-Bassam stated. He underscored Ooredoo Kuwait’s vision of integrating cutting-edge technology to create a digitally empowered society. The company’s commitment to developing a skilled Kuwaiti workforce is central to its strategy, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence and digital learning platforms, which are essential for addressing today’s challenges and driving tomorrow’s innovations.



Al-Bassam also encouraged talented Kuwaitis, from recent graduates to experienced professionals, to join Ooredoo Kuwait's dynamic and progressive work environment. As part of its digital transformation journey, Ooredoo remains steadfast in its mission to provide opportunities for employees to realize their full potential and contribute to the significant advancements in the communications sector. With a focus on innovation and development in fields such as data science, AI, ICT, and digital marketing, Ooredoo Kuwait stands as a premier destination for those passionate about technology and innovation.



Issa Al-Bashir, Senior Director of Human Resources, added that Ooredoo Kuwait collaborates closely with national universities to offer tailored summer training programs for Kuwaiti youth. These programs, which cater to various age groups, equip young individuals with the essential skills needed for professional growth. Through internships, graduate programs, and specialized training sessions, participants gain valuable hands-on experience and industry insights.



Al-Bashir further reaffirmed Ooredoo Kuwait’s commitment to equipping its employees with the tools and resources necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape. The company’s dedication to modern learning and development platforms enhances employees' knowledge and skills, enabling them to advance their careers within the organization.



In conclusion, Ooredoo Kuwait places a strong emphasis on empowering its workforce in the field of artificial intelligence across all sectors. This strategic focus ensures that employees are well-prepared to lead and innovate in a global environment increasingly driven by AI, reinforcing Ooredoo’s role as a pioneer in technology and innovation.





