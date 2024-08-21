BKN301 Group responds to growing demand for secure payment solutions with new strategic vision

(MENAFN- CommuniGate Middle East) August 21, 2024: BKN301 Group, a leading digital payments and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider in the MENA region, unveiled a new strategy aimed at transforming the financial ecosystem and increasing revenue streams for traditional banks. This strategy includes delivering cutting-edge fintech solutions, creating a robust and structured environment for banks and companies, as well as forging influential partnerships to positively impact the region’s financial market.



A key component of BKN301’s new strategic plan is its BaaS Orchestrator. The solution opens new avenues for business growth through digital issuance solutions, eCommerce, core-banking and cross-border payments features, allowing traditional banks, neobanks and fintechs to leverage these solutions to enhance their revenue.



Within the MENA region’s supportive regulatory environment, exemplified by the recent introduction of Sandbox Conditions Regulation by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), fintech companies are further empowered to innovate and contribute to the region’s development. BKN301’s commitment to strengthening the region’s dynamic financial landscape is set to foster economic growth.



The MENA Fintech Market is poised to reach a valuation of USD 1.51 billion in 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 9.71 per cent. Moreover, the market is expected to achieve a valuation of USD 2.40 billion by 2029, driven by burgeoning opportunities in the digital finance domain. The surge in eCommerce activities and digital payments has been increasing the demand for secure, efficient payment solutions, which positions fintech players like BKN301 as key facilitators of the ongoing digital evolution.



Aligning with its exemplary strategic vision, the Group remains committed to forge new partnerships and develop cutting-edge offerings under its state-of-the-art BaaS Orchestrator solution, connecting different core banking systems, payment processors and third-party services.



Stiven Muccioli, Founder and CEO of BKN301 said: “At BKN301, we are committed to expanding our footprint, while addressing key bottlenecks impacting the MENA region’s financial sector. Though the region holds immense potential for growth, it is pertinent to recognise and raise awareness among the unbanked segments of the population.”



He further stated: “As a pioneer of digital BaaS Orchestrator payment solutions, we are adept at serving diverse community segments and are strategically equipped to fulfil diverse demands of the regional market. Therefore, we have adopted a long-term vision to expand our foothold internationally and help generate high revenue for businesses.”





MENAFN21082024003015015020ID1108583748