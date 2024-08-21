Safadi, Blinken Discuss Gaza Truce Efforts, Jerusalem Tensions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 21 (Petra) -- Foreign Ayman Safadi held discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday regarding efforts by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to broker a prisoner exchange deal that could establish a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.During the phone call initiated by Blinken, the two diplomats also addressed the worsening situation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and stressed the urgency of taking practical measures to halt the escalation in the region.Safadi, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, reiterated Jordan's backing for the prisoner exchange negotiations, emphasizing that halting Israeli attacks on Gaza must be the immediate priority to de-escalate the crisis threatening regional security and peace.He further called for an end to illegal Israeli actions in the West Bank and condemned Israeli violations of the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. Safadi warned that such actions undermine any possibility of achieving peace.Safadi added that Jordan will take all necessary steps to protect the holy sites, including preparing legal files for action in international courts against the violations, which he described as clear breaches of international law and dangerous provocations that Jordan is determined to counter.Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to respecting the historical status of Jerusalem's holy sites.The ministers also discussed enhancing cooperation to ensure swift humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the territory.