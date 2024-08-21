Tasweer Photo Festival Qatar Hosts Event To Commemorate World Photography Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Tasweer Photo Festival Qatar recently held an event in commemoration of World Photography Day to showcase its alumni, explore the art of photography, and celebrate the winners of the Tasweer Awards.

The event took place at Fire Station: Artist in Residence and hosted photography enthusiasts, professionals, and experts from around the world.

The event was kicked off with a Photography Talk delivered by Mashael al Hejazi, alumni and Tasweer 2023 exhibitor. Al Hejazi is a Qatari artist and photographer who discovered her passion for art and photography at an early age. She is dedicated to developing her personal style and finding authenticity in the digital world, and is constantly experimenting and exploring ways to reflect her love for photography, painting, and colours, and her passion for the environment and sustainability.

Following the engaging talk, the winners of the 2024 Tasweer Award were announced for two main categories: the Tasweer Project Award and the Tasweer Single Image Award. The jury for these awards consisted of an international cohort of Sheikha Maryam Hassan al Thani, Khalifa Al Obaidly, Sami Alramyan, Meriem Berrada, Maryam Wahid, Khalid Ismail, Alwaleed Alkhaja, and Manjri Saxena.

Winning projects included a project showcasing the lives of displaced people in Gaza and a depiction of life in wartime in Sudan.

Winners have been selected for their exceptional contributions across two award categories. In total, ten were selected for the Project Award category and twenty received the Single Image Award category. The winners represent a diverse group of artists from around the world. To learn more about the winners, please visit our website.

Director of Tasweer Khalifa Al Obaidly said:“At Tasweer, we believe in celebrating and nurturing the photography community in Qatar and beyond and providing them with a platform to showcase their talents. On World Photography Day, we are honored to have had the chance to witness some extraordinary work by our artists and we hope that their work will inspire more people to show the world their creativity.”

This event was part of Tasweer Dialogues, an engaging monthly series dedicated to exploring the world of photography. Each event highlights notable photographers, visual artists, and industry experts who offer their personal perspectives and expertise. The discussions span a variety of subjects, from crafting images and managing photo projects to curating exhibitions, publishing work, and navigating careers in the field.

The Tasweer Project Award empowers photographers to embark on new projects or develop existing ones. The selected awardees will have the exclusive opportunity to exhibit their work and participate in the public and online programme of events during the Tasweer 2025 Festival.

The Tasweer Single Image Award invites submissions of a single photographic image that encapsulates the photographer's personal narrative and experience. Awardees will have their single images featured in an exclusive online exhibition in addition to participating in Tasweer Photo Festival Qatar's vibrant online and public programme.

Tasweer aims to celebrate and support the diverse talents of photographers residing in Western Asia and North Africa, providing them with a platform to showcase their work and engage with a global audience. By nurturing both emerging talents and established photographers, Tasweer Photo Festival is steadily gaining recognition as a central hub of creativity within the region, encouraging visual storytelling and artistic expression.