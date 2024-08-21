DIFI Study Highlights Impact Of Technology Overuse On Family Environment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: A recent study conducted by Doha International Family Institute (DIFI), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), highlighted the strong connection between family environment and the overuse of technology. Researchers found that parents are unwittingly contributing to this phenomenon by giving their children when they get busy – often without proper supervision.

Fatima Al Mutawa, a Research and Grant Specialist at DIFI, says:“Family's neglect and lack of interaction with children lead to children's excessive and widespread use of digital technology. They have become socially isolated from family gatherings.”

With the widespread use of electronic devices in today's world, technology has become a substitute for caregivers, enabling parents to rely on apps and smart devices that are often equipped with fun games, bright colors, and loud sounds to keep children occupied. These tools do also offer accessible educational and interactive experiences; however, an overreliance on technology can also cause long-term problems.

Excessive screen time can negatively impact children's physical health and limit social interactions crucial for their cognitive and emotional growth. For this reason, technology should be integrated as a carefully managed tool rather than a mere pastime. Parents play a significant role in fostering open communication about the risks and benefits of technology and providing the emotional support needed to lessen a child's dependence on digital interactions. Al Mutawaa says:“Lack of parental supervision over children and their reliance on technology as a babysitter significantly impacts its use.

“It's important to maintain constant communication between parents and their children regarding the overuse of technology to avoid creating social isolation from the world around them. The serious consequences that weaken children's concentration and memory due to excessive use of technology cannot be overlooked.“When children have their phones confiscated as a form of punishment, this negatively affect a child's behavior, sleep, and physical health, and can lead to persistent anger and fits of violence. Not to mention poor academic performance. It can also increase a child's attachment to their devices, especially if a lack of communication is the root cause.”

When it comes to surrendering devices, Al Mutawaa urges parents to implement a range of practices to avoid any negative repercussions, saying:“Parents should provide alternative activities to technology, such as sports, setting clear rules regarding the number of hours allowed for digital device use, and allocating more family time to keep children away from screens.”

The role of parents extends beyond providing basic needs; it encompasses offering emotional support, guidance, and care-elements essential for a child's growth and well-being. Technology can assist caregivers by supplying educational resources and interactive learning tools; however, it cannot replace the deep understanding and emotional connection that parents provide.

Technology cannot empathize with a child during difficult times or offer comfort. Social interactions, shared interests, and physical presence are irreplaceable aspects of childcare that foster emotional security and social skills. By working together, parents and children can create a balanced digital environment that supports healthy technology habits and strong family bonds.