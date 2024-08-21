Prime Minister Meets Minister For Trade And Export Growth Of New Zealand
8/21/2024 5:37:06 AM
Wellington: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met in Wellington on Wednesday with Minister for Trade and Export Growth and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand HE Todd McClay.
The meeting reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in a way that boosts trade exchange and contributes to achieving energy and food security in both countries.
