Amir Receives Phone Call From US Secretary Of State

8/21/2024 5:37:05 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call this morning from Secretary of State of the United States of America HE Anthony Blinken.

During the call, the strategic relations between the two friendly countries were reviewed, in addition to developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip.

